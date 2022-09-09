Cuban archers win more tickets for Games San Salvador 2023





HAVANA, Cuba, Sep 9 (ACN) Cuban archers won on Thursday more places for the archery tournament of the Central American and Caribbean Games of San Salvador 2023, in the qualifying competition held in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic.



The men's recurve archery team and Aismary Breijo, participant in the women's individual compound competition, won the new tickets for the Central Caribbean Games, according to the competition's official website.



They followed their teammates, the members of the women's recurve archery team and Rayner Torre, of the compound archery group, who secured their tickets on Wednesday in the so-called Merengue Archery Cup.



On Thursday, Adrian Puentes, Hugo Franco and Javier Vega defeated the representatives of Venezuela 6-0 in the first place match, although they had already done the task of qualifying by winning with the same score against the representatives of Bermuda in one of the semifinals.



In the case of Breijo, debutant at international level with the compound bow, the place in the Salvadoran capital was joined with the third place won against the Trinidadian Yates-Boopsingh Joanne, in a duel that ended with a tight score of 141-139.



Moving on to the women's recurve archery final, Cubans Elizabeth Rodriguez, Maydenia Sarduy and Liduveinys Sierra, won 5-1 over the hosts to win the gold medals.



On the other hand, Torre, who qualified for San Salvador 2023 since his participation in the 50-meter double backstroke, won the title with a final score of 142-131 against Jean Christopher Alex Palix, from Martinique, to give another joy to the island's delegation.