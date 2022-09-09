Cuban taekwondo fighter receives praise





HAVANA, Cuba, Sep 8 (ACN) Juan Lopez Delgado, president of the Pan American Taekwondo Union, praised Cuban two-time world champion and Olympic bronze medalist Rafael Alba after his victory in the Paris Grand Prix.



In a letter to Ivan Fernandez, head of the Cuban taekwondo federation, the Mexican executive wrote: "I am pleased to congratulate you all on your achievements at the Paris 2022 Taekwondo Grand Prix. Undoubtedly, Rafael's performance in his category represents what our Latin American athletes can be".



Alba was the only Latin American champion in Paris after beating five other competitors in his division (+80 kg), including Olympic and world medalists, thanks to his proverbial speed, tactical mastery, spectacular physical condition, and sound defensive moves.



Alba will once again be among the big stars who will compete from November 13 to 20 in Guadalajara, Mexico, where he will seek his third world title in an event expected to gather 1,200 taekwondo practitioners from more than 150 countries.