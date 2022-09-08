Cyclist Arlenis Sierra at the start of Ceratizit Challenge





HAVANA, Cuba, Sep 7 (ACN) Cuban cycling star Arlenis Sierra resumes today her competitive calendar at the start of the five-stage Ceratizit Challenge in Spain with her team Movistar, favorite to win the race, which features the Dutch Olympic and world champion and current world leader Annemiek van Vleuten.



Sierra, 29, will once again play a key role in the collective effort to ensure Van Vleuten's victory. Other Movistar’s figures will be in this race, including "the Danish rocket" Emma Noorsgaard, Sarah Martin (Spain), Aude Bianic (France) and Katrine Aalerud (Norway).



In May, Sierra won the first women’s edition of the Tour of Andalusia in her debut season with Team Movistar.