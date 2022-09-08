Two Cubans to compete in 2022 Diamond League final





HAVANA, Cuba, Sep 6 (ACN) Long jumper Maykel Massó and triple jumper Lázaro Martínez will represent Cuba in the final of the Wanda Diamond League 2022, to be held on September 7 and 8 in Zurich, Switzerland.



The winners will ensure their presence in the 2023 World Athletics Championships in Budapest, which will give tickets the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris.



Massó, bronze medalist in Tokyo 2020, was third in both Rabat, Morocco, with 8.08 m (June) and Silesia, Poland, with 8.09 m (August), and days later won in Monaco a season best 8.35 m.



Martínez, indoor world champion in Belgrade, Serbia, finished second in Lausanne, Switzerland with 17.50 m (August) and won in Brussels, Belgium, with 17.49 m (September).