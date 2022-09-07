Cuba warmly welcomes U15 baseball world cup runner-ups





HAVANA, Cuba, Sep 6 (ACN) A warm welcome was given today to the Cuban men's U-15 baseball team, which returned to the homeland with a respectable second place in the recently concluded World Championship held in two stadiums in Hermosillo, Mexico.



At Jose Marti International Airport, the group was welcomed by Jorge Luis Broche Lorenzo, member of the Secretariat and head of the Department of Attention to the Social Sector of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Cuba, and Osvaldo Vento Montiller, president of the National Institute of Sports, Physical Education and Recreation, as well as other officials of the sports field.



Broche Lorenzo invited them to go directly to the School Games Gala, which will take place in the afternoon at the Cerro Pelado High Performance Athletes Training School.



The outstanding performance of the group earned four of its talented youngsters to be chosen to be part of the All-Star team of the competition. They are Danel Reyes, selected as the best reliever, catcher Yaider Ruiz, shortstop Alejandro Cruz, and outfielder Jonathan Valle, who was selected as the most outstanding defensive player.