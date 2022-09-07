Cuba vs. Mexico today at women's volleyball final six tournament





HAVANA, Cuba, Sep 6 (ACN) The Cuban women's team will face Mexico today in the third day of the 2nd edition of the Final Six Volleyball Tournament, held at the National Palace of this sport, in Santo Domingo.



After losing on Monday 0-3 to the defending champion and undefeated Dominican Republic and defeating Canada 3-0, the girls coached by Tomas Fernandez will try to get their second victory in the tournament.



Tuesday's matches will be completed with the United States-Canada and Dominican Republic-Puerto Rico.



So far, the Dominicans and Puerto Ricans are undefeated in two matches (2-0), followed by the Cubans and Americans (1-1), and the Mexicans and Canadians (0-2).



Next Thursday, the preliminary phase will close in a round-robin system and a day later the fifth place of the tournament will be discussed.



On Friday, the semifinals will take place, with the second vs. third and first vs. fourth matches, which will define the teams that will compete for the medals on Saturday.