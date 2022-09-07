U15 baseball world runners-up to return to Cuba today





HAVANA, Cuba, Sep 6 (ACN) The Cuban men's U15 baseball team will return to the homeland today after a meritorious second place in the recently concluded World Championship held in two stadiums in Hermosillo, Mexico.



In this group directed by Alexander Urquiola will arrive, among others, four very talented youngsters who were chosen to integrate the All-Star team.



They are Danel Reyes, selected as the best reliever, the catcher Yaider Ruiz, the shortstop Alejandro Cruz, and the outfielder Jonathan Valle, who was selected as the most outstanding defensive player.



Urquiola's trainees showed their ability and technical skills to even overcome adverse scores with a lot of courage and dedication on the field, which has been highly praised by the Cuban people who love this sport.



Cuba played the final of the competition against the United States and lost 3-4 to a team whose roster included pitchers who pitched 90 miles, something the Caribbeans had never faced before.