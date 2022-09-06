Cuban athlete shines in Paris Taekwondo Grand Prix

HAVANA, Cuba, Sep 4 (ACN) Cuban two-time world champion and Olympic bronze medalist Rafael Alba’s great display of aggressiveness and tactical intelligence made him win the World Taekwondo Grand Prix in Paris.









Alba's 2-1 victory in the final of the super heavyweight division (+80 kg) against the Croatian Ivan Sapina closed the competition, a qualifier for the 2024 Olympics in the capital of France.



On his way to the podium, Alba notched up in the semifinals a 2-0 win off the Olympic champion of Rio de Janeiro 2016, Cheick Sallah Cissé, from Ivory Coast. Earlier, he had defeated the Croatian Pasko Bozic, the Norwegian Milos Pilipovic and the Moroccan Ayoub Bassel 2-1.



The competition was the second of the three stops of the 2022 World Taekwondo Grand Prix. The first one was in Rome and the third will be in Manchester, whereas the final tournament will take place in Wuxi, China.