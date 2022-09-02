Cuban coach: “We go to the World Wrestling Championships for medals”





HAVANA, Cuba, Sep 1 (ACN) “We will go all out for medals in the World Wrestling Championships,” said Raul Trujillo, coach of the Cuban Greco-Roman wrestlers who compete in Belgrade, Serbia, on September 10 to 18.



Led by Luis Orta (63 kg), Olympic champion in Tokyo 2020, will led Team Cuba, which also features Kevin de Armas (60 kg), Yosvanys Peña (77 kg) and Juan Luis Conde (97 kg). The latter were first and second, respectively, at the Pan American Championship of Acapulco, Mexico.



According to Trujillo, Cuba thought of sending seven athletes, but the other three—including Oscar Pino (130 kg), two-time medalist in world championships, and Daniel Gregorich (87 kg), gold winner in Acapulco—caught dengue fever.



Last May in Acapulco, Trujillo was recognized for his brilliant international career at the head of the Cuban Greco-Roman wrestling team and selected by the United World Wrestling Americas as one of the top 10 personalities who earned the UWWA Awards, which amounts to entering the hall of fame and the virtual museum of the entity.