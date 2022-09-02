Cuba vs. Italy in volleyball world championship





Havana, Aug 31 (ACN) Come Saturday, the Cuban men's team will face Italy in the round of 16 of the 20th Volleyball Men’s World Championship, co-hosted by Slovenia and Poland.



Team Cuba managed to advance to this stage as one of the four best third places of the qualifying stage, which had the player Jesús Herrera as the second best scorer and attacker of the competition with 60 and 53 points, respectively.



Saturday’s program also includes the match between Slovenia and Germany, whereas Sunday will feature United States vs. Turkey and Poland vs. Tunisia.