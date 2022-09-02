Cuban player still the leader of Maia chess tournament





HAVANA, Cuba, Aug 31 (ACN) Cuban Omar Almeida agreed a draw today with Norwegian Johan-Sebastian Christiansen and is still the solo leader of the chess tournament held in Maia, Portugal, where there is only one day left for the definitions.



After this result, Almeida boasts seven of eight possible points, half a point ahead of four other players, including his Cuban teammate Yasser Quesada, who won against the Spanish Juan Plazuelo.



On the last day, Almeida will move the white pieces opposite the Portuguese Andre Sousa, who defeated also-Cuban Carlos Daniel Albornoz.