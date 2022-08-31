Cuba loses vs. Japan at FIVB World Cup and hinders its advance at the event





HAVANA, Cuba, Aug 30 (ACN) Cuban men's national team lost today 1-3 to Japan and complicated their advance through group B to the round of 16 of the 20th edition of the World Volleyball Championship, held in Slovenia and Poland until September 11.



With scenario in the Slovenian city of Ljubljana, the Cubans fell in the first set, 18-25, won the second, 25-21, but were overcome in the next two, 25-15 and 25-19, in a match in which they surrendered 38 points due to their own errors.



As expected, Japanese perfectly played on the match over the weaknesses of the Cuban team, which they studied meticulously and achieved their goal.



The statistics of the match reflect better results of the Asians in the attack, 47 points to 44, the blocking (8-5) and the errors committed that contributed so many to the rivals (23-38), while Cuba only surpassed them in the service (5-3).



However, the top scorer of the challenge was the Cuban Jesus Herrera, who accumulated 20 points, 17 in attack and three in service, supported by Roberlandy Simon (11/8-2-1), while for the Japanese stood out with double figures, Yuji Nishida (19/18-1-0), Yuki Ishikawa (11/9-1-1) and Taishi Onduera (10/4-6-0).



Cuba now awaits the results of the rest of the groups, also based in Katowice, in search of finishing among the four best third places, which guarantee their advancement.