Cuban Almeida, among chess leaders at Maia Open Chess Tournament





HAVANA, Cuba, Aug 30 (ACN) Although he could not keep his pace without failures, Cuban Omar Almeida remains among the leaders of the Maia Open Chess Tournament, in Portugal, and today will play the sixth date as one of those who command the competition.



From Havana, who was a member of the recent Olympic team of the island, agreed on Monday a draw with his teammate Yasser Quesada and was left with 4.5 points out of a possible five to share the top with four other players.



Spain's Julio Suarez, Alexander Domene and Juan Plazuelo, as well as Nico Zwirs from the Netherlands, all of them with wins to move up in the standings.



Tuesday, Almeida will face Suarez in a date in which Plazuelo will be in the middle with Zwirs and Domene will move figures against the Pole Antoni Kozak, who has four stripes.



