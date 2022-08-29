Cuba fifth in women’s Pan American Volleyball Cup





HAVANA, Cuba, Aug 28 (ACN) The Cuban women's team beat Puerto Rico 3-1 to finish fifth in the 19th Pan American Volleyball Cup held in Hermosillo, Mexico.



The top scorer of the match was the Cuban Dezirett Madan with 23 points, whereas the Puerto Ricans were led by Pilar Marie Victoria with 17.



The Cup would give three tickets to the 2023 Central American and Caribbean Games in San Salvador, two of them to NORCECA countries, since the Dominican Republic and Mexico are already qualified.