Cubans compete today in the shortest stage of the Tour of Panama





HAVANA, Cuba, Aug 26 (ACN) Cuban men's national team competing since Sunday in the Tour de Panama will face today the fifth stage, the shortest of the race, contested by 24 teams from America, Europe and Asia.



After a rest day, today's stretch will be only 21 kilometers long, with slight elevations at the beginning and at the end.



After four of the seven stages of the Tour, Cuban Kevin Vega, is still the best from the island, in 53rd place in the general classification, 20:55 minutes behind Luis Lopez, from Optica Deluxe of Guatemala, who leads with an accumulated time of 10:22:40 hours.



The Cuban team is in 17th place, 1:23:07 minutes behind the Costa Rican selection, which leads the table with 31:16:22 hours, according to the statistics on the official website of the Panamanian Cycling Federation.



For Cuba, also participating are Yadiel de Leon, Douglas Parrado, Alejandro Parra and Maikol Hernandez.