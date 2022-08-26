Cuba placed third at chess tournament in Blitz, Portugal





Havana, Aug 26 (ACN) With the third place of Omar Almeida celebrated today Cuba at the Blitz Crucero Douro chess tournament in Portugal, a single-day event with the presence of 61 players.



Almeida was a member of the recent Olympiad team of the island and now got six points in eight rounds to star in the best performance of the Caribbean.



He won five games, agreed a couple of draws and only lost to Poland's Antoni Kozak, winner of the event with seven points.



Sweden's Jung Min Seo took in second place with 6.5 points, and the other best for a Cuban was Carlos Daniel Albornoz, owner of 5.5 units and in seventh place.



The good performance of Yerisbel Miranda, another player who defended for Cuba in the recent Chennai 2022 Chess Olympiad, now in 12th place with five points and only two setbacks, also stood out.



The champion of the island and leader of the team at the Indian city, Yasser Quesada, added 4.5 units to finish in 18th place, ahead of his teammate Lelys Martinez, who rounded up similar accumulated.



The tour of tournaments in Portugal will continue now for the Cubans with the Maia Chess Open 2022, in Oporto district, agreed to nine rounds by the Swiss system and more than 250 players.