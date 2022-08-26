Kevin Vega keeps doing well in Tour of Panama





HAVANA, Cuba, Aug 25 (ACN) After four of the seven stages of the Tour of Panama, Kevin Vega is still the best Cuban cyclist in this competition among teams from Latin America, the United States, Spain and Saudi Arabia.



Vega was once again the first Cuban to cross the finish line with in 38th place, 7:59 minutes behind the winner, the Costa Rican Kevin Rivera.



Also Cubans Yadiel de León, Douglas Parrado, Alejandro Parra and Maikol Hernández finished in 58th, 83rd, 89th and 126th place, respectively.



Vega consolidated his status as best in the general classification by ranking 53rd, 20:55 minutes behind the Guatemalan Luis López, who remains the leader.