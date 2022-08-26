All for Joomla The Word of Web Design
Cubans for a good closing today in Snipe World Championship

 

HAVANA, Cuba, Aug 25 (ACN) Improving their current positions in the standings is the goal today of the Cuban pairs of Nelido Manso-Sanlay Castro and Pedro Vega-Darién Martínez as the 50th Snipe Open World Championship, held in Cascais, Portugal, comes to an end.

Manso and Sanlay are in 25th place with 189 points, whereas Vega and Martinez are 40th with 254, so they need to perform well today to keep moving up the standings in this competition that gathers 88 crews from 17 countries and is currently led by the Americans Ernesto Rodriguez and Kathleen Tocker (24 points), followed by Brazilians Alejandro Paradeda and Gabriel Keiling (30) and the Spaniards Alfredo Gonzalez and Cristian Sanchez (31).

Manso, world champion in Murcia 1999 together with Octavio Lorenzo, and Sanlay—mixed crew—had good results on Wednesday, unlike Vega and Martinez, who were 34th and 43rd on Wednesday’s seventh and eight regattas.

