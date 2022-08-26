Cuba lost to Colombia in women’s Pan Am Volleyball Cup





HAVANA, Cuba, Aug 25 (ACN) The Cuban women's team lost 0-3 to Colombia in 19th Pan American Volleyball Cup, held in Hermosillo, Mexico.



Team Cuba could do little this Wednesday against the undefeated Colombians, who won their third game in a row and had in Dayana Segovia their top scorer with 21 points. As to the Cubans, only Jessica Aguilera notched up double digits with 10 points.



With this result, Cuba finished the group stage with two wins and two losses, so they could not go directly to the semifinals and have to keep playing in the quarterfinals on Friday.



This Cup is a qualifier for the Central American and Caribbean Games in San Salvador and the Pan American Games in Santiago de Chile, both in 2023.