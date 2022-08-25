All for Joomla The Word of Web Design
Cuba vs. Colombia today in women’s Pan Am Volleyball Cup



 HAVANA, Cuba, Aug 24 (ACN) The Cuban women's national team will be opposite the Colombians, who are still undefeated on the fourth day of the 19th Pan American Volleyball Cup held in Hermosillo, Mexico.

The Cubans will seek their third win after beating Canada and Nicaragua—3-0 in both cases—and losing to Mexico 1-3 in Pool B, which they lead, whereas Pool A will feature today the games between USA-Costa Rica and Peru-Puerto Rico.

This Cup is a qualifier for the Central American and Caribbean Games in San Salvador and the Pan American Games in Santiago de Chile, both in 2023.

