Mexico defeats Cuba at 2022 Women's Volleyball Pan American Cup

HAVANA, Cuba, Aug 23 (ACN) The Cuban women's team fell 1-3 to host Mexico, on the second day of the 19th Pan American Volleyball Cup, based in the city of Hermosillo, where they will face Nicaragua today.

The Cubans won in the first set, 26-24, but in the remaining three they lost 16-25, 16-25 and 18-25, in that order, in which the Mexicans were better in all aspects.





Statistics of the match reflect Mexico's superiority in attack, 50 points to 40, blocking (13-9), service (7-5) and errors committed that contributed to the opponent's score (22-29).





The best with double digits for Cuba were Dezirett Madan, with 13 points in attack, and Sulian Caridad Matienzo, with 11, five in attack, two in blocking and four in service, but the top scorer of the match was the local Samantha Bricio (22/19-2-1).





With this result, the hosts lead Group B with two wins without a setback, while the Cubans, who defeated Canada 3-0 on Sunday, are in third place.





Tuesday's schedule is completed with the matches Mexico-Colombia (B) and Peru-Costa Rica and Dominican Republic-Puerto Rico (A).