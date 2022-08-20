Cuban women's volleyball team to participate at 11th Pan American Cup





HAVANA, Cuba, Aug 19 (ACN) Cuban women's volleyball team will participate from next Sunday at the 11th Pan American Cup, to be held until the 28th in Hermosillo, Mexico, with the presence of 10 countries divided into two groups.



The Cubans will debut on the first day against Canada in section B, and then face Mexico on Monday 22, Nicaragua (Tuesday 23) and Colombia (Wednesday 24), at the end of the group phase.



According to schedule, the first places in each group will advance directly to the semifinals on Saturday 27, while the second and third places will advance to the quarterfinals on Friday 26, by the cross system.



According to what has been announced, Cuba will be represented by 12 players, including those contracted in foreign leagues.



As passers are Gretell Moreno and Thalia Moreno, as opposites, Greisy Fine, Dezirett Madan and as center backs, Jessica Aguilera, Yamisleydis Viltres, Laura Suarez and Dayana Martinez.



The selection is completed by the forwards, Ailama Cese, Sulian Matienzo and Claudia Tarin, and the libero Elemai Tarin.