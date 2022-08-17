Cuba knocks out Nicaragua at women's baseball pre-world cup





LA GUAIRA, Cuba, Aug 16 (ACN) With the use of speed as a function of the offense, the Cuban women's baseball team knocked out Nicaragua 12-2 today in the pre-World Cup tournament held in this Venezuelan city, and got to one step away from reaching its ticket to the 2023 World Cup.



The Cubans were very productive and, although they only hit seven hits -their opponents had eight-, they made good use of the Nicaraguan team's poor defense, which committed a total of seven errors.



Cuba decided the game in the very first inning by scoring five runs with only two hits; they also scored two runs in the third inning, three in the fourth and the two necessary in the sixth to put the Nicaraguans out of the game.



For the Cuban team, left fielder Katherine Fals, who hit 4-3, including a pair of triples, and drove in four runs, stood out.



Tomorrow the Cubans close the qualifying phase against Mexico.