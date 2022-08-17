Cuba vs. Nicaragua at women's baseball pre-world cup





LA GUAIRA, Cuba, Aug 16 (ACN) The Cuban women's baseball team will play a crucial game today against Nicaragua in the fourth date of the pre-World Cup of the Americas tournament, which is being held at the Jorge Luis Garcia Carneiro stadium in this Venezuelan city.



The Cubans have a record of one win against the Dominican Republic (6-4) and a pair of losses against Puerto Rico (1-11) and Venezuela (3-8), so they need to work today to avoid repeating defensive errors, the misdirected throws of their pitchers, in addition to improving their batting, aspects that largely led to those two failures.



In need of a victory that could give Cubans their ticket to the 2023 world championship, mentor Jorge Luis Pimienta had announced that Perez, who is currently suffering from a mouth inflammation, would be replaced by Yanet Cruz, who has worked the hardest for Cuba so far in the tournament, as she has pitched in all three games played, with a total of 9.2 innings.



Nicaragua has a record of three defeats in a row and its collective performance is not enough to beat Cuba. But in baseball, no two games are alike and Cuban players and coaches know that.