Cuba wins gold at Men's Pan American Volleyball Cup





HAVANA, Cuba, Aug 15 (ACN) The 15th Pan American Volleyball Cup is already history with the Cuban men's team as the main star for its gold medal as undefeated without any set against and the presence of four of its players at the honor roll.



On Sunday, the Cubans closed their perfect performance, first as leaders of group A, then in the direct semifinal and then in the final against the hosts Canada, whom they defeated 3-0 (25-17, 25-17 and 25-23), with stage in the city of Gatineau, in the province of Quebec.



In section A, they defeated the teams of Chile, Dominican Republic and the United States, in that order.



These results guaranteed them direct advancement to the semifinals, a stage in which they defeated the Chileans again 3-0 and finally the Canadians.



But as if that wasn't enough, Cuban Oniel Mergarejo was the MVP of the tournament and best attacker, and his teammates, Jesus Herrera was the most outstanding opposite, Miguel Angel Lopez commanded the service and Yonder Garcia excelled among the liberos and in the reception.



The Pan American Cup was a qualifier for the Pan American Games of Santiago de Chile 2023, and gave points for the ranking.