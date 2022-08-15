Cuba 3, Venezuela 8 in women's baseball World Cup qualifier





LA GUARIA, Venezuela, Aug 15 (ACN) Four errors led up to the Cuban women's baseball team’s loss 3-8 to Venezuela on the third day of the Americas World Cup qualifier held in this city.



After being held in check for three innings by the right-hander starter Yoidania Castro, the locals managed to scoreboard two unearned runs in the fourth inning with a single by lead-off runner Sor Malis Brito, combined with two errors, a hit-by-pitch and a base on balls.



Venezuela scored again in the fourth and notched up a four-run rally in the sixth with three singles, two doubles, another two errors and a wild pitch, with another run in the seventh to administer the coup de grâce. Meanwhile, Cuba scored three runs in the sixth inning thanks to a bean ball followed by two consecutive triples.



Six teams are struggling in this tournament to get one of the four tickets to the world championships. With one win and two losses, Cuba is compelled to beat Nicaragua and wait for the results of the remaining games.



Cuba has participated in six world championships, with its best results have been the sixth places in Taipei, China (2006) and Venezuela (2010).