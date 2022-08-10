Cuba vs. Dominican Republic today in Pan American Volleyball Cup





HAVANA, Cuba, Aug 10 (ACN) The Cuban men's team will seek their second win today opposite the Dominican Republic in the Pan American Volleyball Cup held in the city of Gatineau, in the Canadian province of Quebec, after beating Chile 3-0 yesterday.



The Cubans Marlon Yant. Miguel Angel Gutierrez and Liván Osoria excelled in the victory against the Chileans with 17, 14 and 13 points, respectively, whereas the South Americans had their best scorers in Vicente Parraguirre (17) and Dusan Bonacic (13).

In other games, U.S.A. defeated the Dominican Republic 3-0, Puerto Rico beat Brazil 3-1 and Mexico notched up a 3-2 win against Canada.



The Pan American Cup is a qualifier for the Central American and Caribbean Games in San Salvador and the Pan American Games in Santiago de Chile, both in 2023. Such is Cuba’s goal as Team Cuba prepares for the World Championships, scheduled for August-September in Slovenia and Poland.