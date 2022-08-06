Cuban canoeists Torres-Dieguez and Pelier to semifinals of world cup 2022





HAVANA, Cuba, Aug 5 (ACN) Cuban canoeists Serguei Torres and Tibiani Dieguez, in the two-seater (C-2) at 500 meters, and Jose Ramon Pelier, in the one-seater (C-1) at 1,000 meters, will seek today to advance to the finals A of the World Canoe Sprint Championship in Halifax, Canada.



On scene at Banook Lake, Torres and Dieguez will be in action for one of the three tickets for the medal discussion in event two of the semifinals, in the company of pairs from France, Hungary, Czech Republic, China, Moldova and Mexico.



For his part, Pelier will fight in semi-final one for a similar result against Mexican, Estonian, Brazilian, Czech, Hungarian, Spanish, Taiwanese and Japanese singles players.



Torres and Dieguez did not get the direct finalist ticket after finishing in fourth place (1:47.46 minutes) in their preliminary heat, as well as Pelier (4:10.97 minutes).



Yarisleidis Cirilo will not be competing today, as she will take part this Saturday in the finals A of the C-2 at 500 and 200 meters along with Ketherin Nuevo, while on Sunday, she will have two other finals A, first in the C-1 at 200 meters and then in the 5,000 meters, the latter distance in which Torres will also compete.