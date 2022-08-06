Cubans Garcia and Viamonte advance to finals at World Athletics U20 Championship





HAVANA, Cuba, Aug 5 (ACN) Cuban sprinter Yarima Garcia will run today the grand final of the 200 meters flat (m/p) of the U20 World Athletics Championships in Cali, Colombia, to be held Aug. 6.



Of the eight finalists, Garcia will be the one with the most discreet record with her personal best of 23.40 seconds (s) achieved on Thursday in heat 1 of the semifinals.



Therefore, whatever happens in the final, the Caribbean representative has done enough merits for her performance in the 200m/p to be considered very outstanding.



So far this season she had a personal record of 23.82 s, in a meeting held in Spain last June, and has broken it on two occasions with the possibility of a third time today in the dispute for the medals.



Meanwhile, Leidis Viamonte will compete today in the hammer throw final.



She will be one of the 12 finalists and entered the competition with a personal best of 60.59 m achieved last June at the Pan American Stadium in Havana, so surpassing herself would be an important goal.



So far, the Cuban delegation has won a silver medal through Alejandro Parada.