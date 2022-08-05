International Gymnastics Federation Boosts Cooperation with Cuba





Havana, Aug 3 (ACN) International Gymnastics Federation president Morinari Watanabe expressed his interest in strengthening cooperation with Cuba so that the island climbs to the highest levels of that sports.



The Japanese directive, who is paying a visit to Cuba till Friday, stressed the historic successes of Cuban athletes, which encouraged him to support the development of Gymnastics in Cuba.



The president of the Cuban Olympic Committee, Roberto Leon and the president of the Cuban Sports Institute Osvaldo Vento addressed the recent classification of Cuban gymnastics experts for the upcoming Central America and Caribbean Games to be held in El Salvador next year.



The president of the International Gymnastics Federation and his hosts exchange on possibilities to implement projects related to improve infrastructure and purchase new equipment. The visiting official, who is also member of the International Olympic Committee will hold official meetings with to Cuban Sports authorities and will also tour different sports centers.