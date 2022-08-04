Cuban sprinter for a place in World Athletics U20 Championships





HAVANA, Cuba, Aug 3 (ACN) Cuban sprinter Yarima Garcia will strive today for place in the 100 m final at the World Athletics U20 Championships, held in Cali, Colombia.



Garcia, who will be in heat 1, has to be one of the first two runners to cross the finish line to qualify or else hope to rank among the best runner-ups.



The Cuban, whose personal best is 11.62 s, was third in the Tuesday qualifiers with 11.72 s. Ahead of him were the American Shawnti Jackson (11.28 s) and the Greek Polyniki Emmanouilidou (11.55 s).