Cuban long jumper second in World Athletics U20 Championships





HAVANA, Cuba, Aug 2 (ACN) Cuban Alejandro Parada won the silver medal in the long jump final of the World Athletics U20 Championships held in Cali, Colombia.



Parada reached 7.91 m in his first attempt to ensure his presence on the podium, surpassed only by the French Erwan Konate, who stretched to 8.08 m—this year’s world best—to win the gold medal. The Brazilian Gabriel Luiz Boza finished third with 7.90 m.



Parada’s medal is Cuba’s first in this universal competition. His teammate Aniel Adrián Molina’s best result was 7.45 m, which placed him in 18th place.