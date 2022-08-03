Sports glories evoke Fidel Castro's legacy





HAVANA, Cuba, Aug 2 (ACN) Renowned former Cuban athletes recalled the legacy of the historic leader of the Cuban Revolution and prime advocate of the country’s sports movement, Fidel Castro, a few days before the 96th anniversary of his birth.



Legendary baseball stars, judokas, weightlifters, and basketball and volleyball players visited the Fidel Castro Ruz Center in Havana as part of an ongoing course of an extension project of the University of Physical Culture and Sports Sciences, intended to facilitate the contribution of former champions to the training of today’s athletes and their engagement in community work, especially with children and senior citizens, to promote sports practice and physical exercise.



The visit to the Center is part of the nationwide celebrations of August 13, 2022, which marks 96 years since the birth of the Commander in Chief, who was a big fan of sports practice and founded the system based on sports as a right for all that has covered Cuba with Olympic glory.