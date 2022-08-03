Fifth Cuban victory in Chess Olympiad

HAVANA, Cuba, Aug 2 (ACN) The Cuban men's team defeated Azerbaijan for its fifth consecutive victory in the Open section of the Chess Olympiad held in Chennai, India, currently led by both the local No. 2 team and Armenia.
This result took the Cubans higher on the classification scale and placed it opposite Spain for the next match.
On its end, the women’s team lost 1-3 to Kazakhstan, which left the Cubans with seven points and took them down to 30th place, as they get ready to play against Colombia.
