Cuban decathlete ranks 14th at World Athletics U-20 Championships





HAVANA, Cuba, Aug 2 (ACN) With a total of 3,818 points, Cuban decathlete Josmi Sanchez is currently in 14th place in this tough specialty at the World Athletics U20 Championships in Cali, Colombia.



After five out of 10 events in that modality, Sanchez appears a little far from the leading positions, although he could still improve his performance today.



In his debut in the 100 meters flat (m/p), the Cuban athlete clocked 11.44 seconds (s), which earned him 765 units, and then jumped 7.07 meters (m) in the long jump, which is a personal best, a record that earned him a score of 830.



The Cuban athlete pushed the shot put to 13.32 meters (13.32 m), for 687 points, and then surpassed 1.96 m in the high jump and ran the 400 m/p in 51.01 s, to add 767 and 769 points, respectively, according to the official website of World Athletics.



Today, at the closing of the decathlon, he will compete in the 110 m hurdles, discus throw, pole vault, javelin throw and the 1,500 m/sec.



The Caribbean nation attends this universal competition with seven athletes, including sprinters Yarima Garcia and Reynaldo Espinosa, registered in the 100 and 200 m/p, Liliet Cabrera in the 400 m hurdles, hammer thrower Leidis Viamonte, as well as Alejandro Parada and Aniel Adrian Molina, both in the long jump.