Cuba vs. Puerto Rico to debut at women's pre-World Cup in Venezuela





HAVANA, Cuba, Aug 1 (ACN) The Cuban women's baseball team will make its debut on August 12 against Puerto Rico at the pre-World Cup tournament to be held at the Jorge Luis Garcia stadium, located in the town of Macuto, in La Guaira, Venezuela.



There will be six teams attending the tournament that will grant four tickets for the 2023 World Championship, with date and venue yet to be defined. These are Cuba, Puerto Rico, Dominican Republic, Mexico, Nicaragua and the favorite Venezuelan team.



The national line-up could include players such as experienced second base Dayana Batista, who has attended six world championships; starter and third hitter Libia Duarte, as well as designated hitter Glenda Donet.



So far there are 22 athletes in the Cuban pre-selection, which must make the final cut next 5th and bring the number of players to 20.