Cuba debuts today at 2022 World Athletics U20 Championships in Cali





HAVANA, Cuba, Aug 1 (ACN) Seven Cuban athletes will be attending the U20 World Athletics Championships in Cali, Colombia, to be held until Aug. 6.



Cuba will be represented by sprinters Yarima Garcia and Reynaldo Espinosa, registered in the 100 and 200 meters flat (m/p), Liliet Cabrera in the 400 meters hurdles; as well as Alejandro Parada and Aniel Adrian Molina in the long jump.



Hammer thrower Leidis Viamonte and decathlonist Josmi Sanchez complete the Cuban delegation.



Parada and Molina will have their debut Monday in the first day of competition, in the qualifying stage of the long jump; in addition to Sanchez in the decathlon and Espinosa in the eliminatory heats of the hectometer.



A year ago in Nairobi, Kenya, Cuba won a title through Juan Carley Vazquez, in the shot put, as well as bronze medals for Shainer Reginfo in the 100 m/p and javelinist Yiselena Ballar, thus reaching the 22nd place with 25 units.