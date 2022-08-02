Ties for Cuban teams in Chess Olympiad





HAVANA, Cuba, Jul 31 (ACN) The Cuban teams competing in the 2022 Chess Olympiad held in Chennai, India, finished the third day of the tournament with draws against Ukraine and Australia.



With these results, the Cuban men’s team earned five points, good enough to rank 21st in a group led by India 2, France and Israel with six points, whereas the women's section also had a balanced performance after closing with a 2-2 draw against Australia and moved up to 21st as well on the rating list.



In Monday’s gender-neutral match, the Cuban male players will next be opposite the difficult Hungarian team. On their end, the women will play against Sweden, led by the veteran Pia Cramling, who has taken part in these competitions ever since she was 12 years old and was one of the world’s best players in the 1980s.