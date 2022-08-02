Arlenis Sierra finished Tour of France with triumphant Movistar





HAVANA, Cuba, Jul 31 (ACN) Cuban cyclist Arlenis Sierra completed the 1,033 kilometers of the Tour of France Femmes avec Zwift with her team Movistar, led by Dutch champion Annemiek van Vleuten.



Once again, the Dutch Olympic and world champion Van Vleuten, the undeniable No. 1 cyclist in the world ranking, showed her tremendous ability to cross the finish line alone with another resounding breakaway, marking 3:37:23 hours.



Despite dropping 11 places on Sunday and placing 27th among 109 exceptional competitors, was instrumental in her team’s effort to secure her Dutch teammate’s victory—along with the French Aude Bianic, the Spanish Sheila Gutierrez, the Colombian Paula Patiño and the Danish Emma Norsgaard.



The competition, which started a week before in Paris, was the second victory in line for the Movistar women’s team, since Van Vleuten had also won the Giro Donne in Italy, where Arlenis Sierra also had an excellent performance.