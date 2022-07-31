Cuba-Czech Republic in semifinals of Volleyball Challenger Cup





HAVANA, Cuba, Jul 29 (ACN) Cuban men's team will face tonight the Czech Republic, in one of the semifinal matches of the Challenger Volleyball Cup, scheduled to conclude this Sunday in Seoul, South Korea.



In the quarterfinals, Cuba defeated Chile 3-0 and the Europeans defeated Tunisia 3-1, while in the other semifinal South Korea and Turkey, who advanced with 3-2 and 3-1 victories over Australia and Qatar, respectively, will be in action.



The winners will play for the title and the tournament's only ticket to the Nations League in 2023, while the losers will fight for third place.