Cuba defeats Chile at Volleyball Challenger Cup 2022





HAVANA, Cuba, Jul 28 (ACN) The Cuban men's national team defeated the team of Chile 3-0 today, in the first day of the 2022 Volleyball Challenger Cup, to be held until next Sunday in Seoul, South Korea.



The Cubans overcame the Chileans with scores of 25-20, 25-19 and 25-19, in a match they gave up 30 points due to their own errors, eight less than their rivals (22).



The Caribbeans were better in the remaining elements of the game, as in attack they scored 36 points to 21, in blocking (6-1) and service (11-6).



This tournament grants a ticket to the Nations League of this sport in 2023.