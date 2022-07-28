Arlenis Sierra excels herself in Tour of France





HAVANA, Cuba, Jul 27 (ACN) Cuban cyclist Arlenis Sierra once again earned praise from her club, Spain’s famed team Movistar, after the challenging fourth stage of the Tour of France Femmes avec Zwift, one of the most important cycling events.



"You don't know how valuable Arlenis Sierra's work is with her natural talent to place herself within the pack and guide a leader, her ease in pedaling, her tactical intelligence. She’s huge," the Movistar director posted on Twitter.



The Spanish Sheyla Gutiérrez, the Colombian Paula Patiño and the French Aude Biannic supported their leader, the Dutch Olympic and world champion Annemiek van Vleuten. Meanwhile, the "Danish rocket" Emma Noorsgaard saved the day by giving her bike to van Vleuten for the last 15 kilometers after the Dutch had a flat tire 1.5 kilometers from the finishing line of the stretch, which Sierra crossed in 37th place, 3:11 min behind the winner, Switzerland's Marlen Reusser.



The Dutch multiple Olympic and world champion Marianne Vos remains at the top of the general classification with a cumulative 11:48:46 hrs.