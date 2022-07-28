Cuba wins silver and bronze in regional water polo match





HAVANA, Cuba, Jul 27 (ACN) The Cuban women's water polo team lost 7-8 to Mexico in a dramatic final match 7-8, whereas the men's team defeated Trinidad and Tobago 18-7 and finished third in the regional championships held in Barbados.



Madonni Chavez once again led the Cuban offense, scoring four goals against a Mexican team they had already edged out 11-10 in a previous game after a 15-15 tie in the first one. Cuba wiped the floor with all the other teams.



Both Cuban teams achieved their goal of qualifying for the Central American and Caribbean Games of San Salvador 2023. Last time, in Barranquilla 2018, the women were the champions and the men finished second.