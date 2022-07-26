Arlenis Sierra today in the mountain stages of the Tour de France





HAVANA, Cuba, Jul 26 (ACN) Cuban Arlenis Sierra will compete today in the third of the eight stages of Le Tour de France Femmes avec Zwift, the first of the mountain sections of this race, one of the most prestigious cycling events.



After rising 22 places on Monday's stage, Sierra is 47th in the general classification, 1:18 minutes behind the leader, the Dutch multiple Olympic and world champion Marianne Vos.



In addition to the Cuban, her Spanish team Movistar features the Dutch Olympic and current world leader Annemiek van Vleuten, the "Danish rocket" Emma Noorsgaard, the Colombian climber Paula Patiño, the French Aude Bianic and the Spanish Sheila Gutiérrez.



All eyes will be on the legendary Vos, a prodigious climber, who will defend her leadership and may even try to consolidate it, just before the half section of the 1,033-km-long Tour, scheduled until Sunday.