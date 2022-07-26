Cuban swimmers win more medals in Pan American Masters





HAVANA, Cuba, Jul 25 (ACN) Cuba has notched up eight medals at the 8th Pan American Masters Swimming Championships in Medellin, Colombia, with outstanding performances by Cuban veteran swimmers Tania Coffigny—sixth in 50m freestyle and 200m combined—and Carlos Perez—seventh in the latter event—both of whom won three medals.



“I had a good day that reminded me of the times when I climbed the podium several times. My teammates encouraged me to do so,” she said in statements to the press after winning her third medal.



Swimmer Nitza Calderin earned another medal for Cuba in the 50m freestyle, after failing to win one on her second day of competition in the 100m freestyle and 50m breaststroke.