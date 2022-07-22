Cuban triple jumper Martinez will be in the final of the World Championships





HAVANA, Cuba, Jul 22 (ACN) Cuban triple jumper Lazaro Martinez, indoor champion in Belgrade, Serbia, last March, qualified for the final of his event in the 18th World Athletics Championships held in Eugene, Oregon, United States.



Martinez, three-time gold medalist in junior championships, finished among the 12 finalists with a result of 17.06 m, one centimeter above the qualifying mark, which only five athletes were able to reach. Tokyo 2020 champion Pedro Pablo Pichardo, a Cuban who became a naturalized Portuguese, won the qualifying round with 17.16 m.



The other Cuban triple jumper, Andy Echavarría, could only jump 16.39 m and finished 21st among 29 competitors.