Cuban Almanza out of the semifinals in World Athletics Championships



HAVANA, Cuba, Jul 21 (ACN) Cuban 800 m runner Rose Mary Almanza failed to qualify for the semifinals of this event in the 18th World Athletics Championships held in Eugene, Oregon, United States.

Silver medalist in the Pan American Games in Lima 2019, Almanza finished fourth in the third qualifying heat of the 800 m race with a poor 2:01:96 min, insufficient to be included among the six fastest runner-ups.

Her heat was won by the Tokyo 2020 Olympic champion, the American Athing Mu (2:01.30), followed by Halimah Nakaayi, from Uganda, with 2:01.41 min.

Almanza, winner of three gold medals in the 2018 Central Caribbean Games held in Barranquilla, Colombia, has a season best of 1:58.60 min.

