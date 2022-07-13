Cuba’s second win in volleyball Pan American Cup Final Six





HAVANA, Cuba, Jul 13 (ACN) Cuba beat the United States 3-2 in the NORCECA men's Pan American Cup Final Six held in Nayarit, Mexico, to score its second victory in this tournament.



Despite being off their game and having a hard time to notch up the match, the Cubans made the most of the 43 points that Team USA gave away in a long string of errors.



Jesus Herrera was Cuba’s top scorer with 20 points, whereas Sani Francesco (17) and McCauley Kyle (15) excelled on the other side of the net.



Canada (today), Puerto Rico (Thursday) and Mexico (Friday) will be Cuba’s rivals in the Final Six, which awards qualification points for the Central American and Caribbean Games in San Salvador and the Pan American Games in Santiago de Chile, both in 2023.