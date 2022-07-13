Caribbean Women’s Basketball Meet Kicks off in Havana





Havana, July 13 (ACN) The Caribbean Women’s Basketball Championship which kicks off Wednesday at Havana Sports Compound and runs till July 18 with the participation of teams from Jamaica, Haiti, the Dominican Republic and Cuba.



The president of the Cuban Basketball Federation Dalia Henry recently said that the meet will give tickets to the Centrobasket championship, which also offers classification to the Central American and Caribbean Games to take place in El Salvador next year.



The Havana meet will be contested under the all-against-all rule to later go to semifinals and the great final which will give the tickets announced and added that the Centrobasket championship will be held in November but the date and host are still to be announced.