Cuba loses its fourth game in a row and says goodbye to medals at Haarlem tournament



HAVANA, Cuba, July 12 (ACN) The Cuban team of the Alazanes Granmenses fell 0-1 against Curacao to record its fourth successive failure and say goodbye to the medal competition at the Haarlem Baseball Week tournament, held at the Pim Mulier stadium in the Netherlands.

Against the Curaçao, and after three consecutive defeats in the tournament against the Netherlands (1-5), Japan (3-4) and the United States (0-2), coach Carlos Marti opened with the same lineup and the result was similar: a poor batting performance with only four hits and zero runs scored.

Cubans, who committed two errors, were completely out of tune with the super-slow pitching of right-hander Jordan Lucas, who worked the seven innings with excellent control as he only gave up one walk and struck out a couple of times. Two hits by the experienced Frederich Cepeda were the best for the Cuban team.

Tomorrow, in order to complete the competition schedule, the already eliminated Alazanes granmenses will face Italy.

In 28 innings played so far, the Cubans have scored four runs in two innings and have had the last two games without scoring a run.

